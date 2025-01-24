HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Notices slapped on Ola, Uber for unfair pricing

Source: PTI
January 24, 2025 01:41 IST

Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to cab aggregators Ola and Uber for alleged differential pricing for identical rides based on the user's mobile operating system -- Android or iOS.

Ola, Uber

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

"As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/ #Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses," Joshi said in a social media post.

 

Last month, Joshi had emphasised "zero tolerance for consumer exploitation" and asked CCPA to conduct a thorough enquiry into these allegations.

He had described this practice as a "prima facie unfair trade practice" and a "blatant disregard" for consumers' right to transparency.

