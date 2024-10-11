News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Noel Tata to succeed Ratan Tata; named chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Tata to succeed Ratan Tata; named chairman of Tata Trusts

Source: PTI
October 11, 2024 14:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tata Trusts hold a controlling 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding and promoter firm of Tata Group companies.

Noel Tata -- the half-brother of late Rata Tata -- who takes over as chairman of Tata Trusts, has been with the Tata Group for over four decades, slowly rising through the ranks in the salt-to-software conglomerate.

Noel Tata

Photograph: Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

Having functioned mostly under the shadows of his illustrious half-brother, Noel (67) will now have the responsibility of leading the Tata Trusts -- broadly comprising Sir Ratan Tata Trust & Allied Trusts, and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust & Allied Trusts -- that hold a controlling 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding and promoter firm of Tata Group companies.

 

He is a Trustee on the boards of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

His appointment as chairman of Tata Trusts comes after the death of Ratan Tata late on Wednesday evening due to age-related health conditions.

Son of Naval H Tata and Simone N Tata, Noel Tata currently serves on the board of various Tata Group companies, including as the chairman of Trent, Tata International Ltd, Voltas & Tata Investment Corporation and as the vice chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company Ltd.

He has been associated with the Tata Group for over 40 years.

His last executive assignment was as the managing director of Tata International Ltd, the trading and distribution arm of the Tata Group, between August 2010 and November 2021.

He had overseen the growth of the company from a turnover of $500 million to over $3 billion.

Before his stint in Tata International, Noel Tata served as the managing director of Trent Ltd, Tata group's retail arm.

He played a pivotal role in the growth of Trent across formats, from a one-store operation in 1998 to over 700 stores across formats.

A graduate from Sussex University (UK), Noel completed the International Executive Programme (IEP) from INSEAD.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ratan Tata, As I Knew Him
Ratan Tata, As I Knew Him
What Ratan Tata Told Harvard: Must Read
What Ratan Tata Told Harvard: Must Read
The aviator: How Ratan Tata finally made his group fly
The aviator: How Ratan Tata finally made his group fly
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Jigra Review
Jigra Review
Sensex falls 230 points as investors turned cautious
Sensex falls 230 points as investors turned cautious

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Ratan Tata: Rare Glimpses

Ratan Tata: Rare Glimpses

The Ratan Tata Interview You Must Read

The Ratan Tata Interview You Must Read

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances