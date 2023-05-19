News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » No TCS on overseas spending of up to Rs 7 lakh via debit, credit cards: FinMin

No TCS on overseas spending of up to Rs 7 lakh via debit, credit cards: FinMin

Source: PTI
May 19, 2023 22:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government on Friday announced that no tax will be charged on overseas spending of up to Rs 7 lakh in a year using debit or credit as it looked to douse backlash from its earlier decision of levying TCS on all spending.

LRS

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

The government had earlier this week brought overseas credit card spending under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).

This meant that any spending using credit cards overseas would attract a 20 per cent tax from July 1.

Debit card spending was already part of LRS.

 

However, the move to levy tax collected at source (TCS) attracted criticism with some calling it "tax terrorism".

On Friday evening, the government said no TCS will be deducted on the spending of up to Rs 7 lakh overseas using any debit or credit card.

Concerns have been raised about the applicability of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) to 'small transactions' under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) from July 1, 2023.

"To avoid any procedural ambiguity, it has been decided that any payments by an individual using their international debit or credit cards up to Rs 7 lakh per financial year will be excluded from the LRS limits and hence, will not attract any TCS," the ministry said.

Today's clarification by the ministry means that overseas payments exceeding Rs 7 lakh a year through international credit and debit cards will be subject to TCS levy at the rate of 20 per cent with effect from July 1.

Currently, overseas medical treatment and education expenses up to Rs 7 lakh a year is exempt from TCS.

A 5 per cent levy is charged on expenses exceeding Rs 7 lakh.

For those who availed of education loans, the rate of TCS is 0.5 per cent.

"Existing beneficial TCS treatment for education and health payments will also continue," the ministry said.

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, partner, Nangia Andersen LLP, said the exclusion of cases involving payments by an individual using an international debit or credit card up to Rs 7 lakh per financial year from LRS-TCS limits, is a welcome move and would bring some relief to family and leisure travellers.

"The spend threshold of 7 lakhs, however, remains low, for frequent business travellers, who may still look forward to a higher exemption limit, even though the base protection from TCS if expenses are borne by the employer, is available," Jhunjhunwala added.

As the 20 per cent rate of TCS was too high, tax experts noted that India is the only country in the world that was seeking an upfront tax on any expenditure made during overseas trips and that would impact foreign tourism.

A refund of this TCS can be claimed at the time of filing of annual I-T return after the end of the financial year by showing all known sources of income have been taxed.

TV Mohandas Pai, an IT veteran and a known supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticised the move saying by taxing credit card transactions abroad, government goes back on the promise of ending tax terrorism.

Ousted BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover in a sarcastic tweet said there is 20 per cent TCS on foreign travel and foreign credit card spend, but interestingly there is no TCS on political donations where people get I-T rebates.

Grant Thornton Bharat Partner, Tax, Riaz Thingna said that no major country, including the US, UK, Singapore, Germany, Japan, etc. has similar requirements for tax collection/withholding on credit card spending.

"All foreign exchange payments made by individuals on foreign tourism and related expenditure are included under the LRS limits.

"Consequently, all expenses incurred by Indian travellers on personal tours will be subject to TCS, irrespective of the mode of payment.

"The only impact may be on business travel where one may be encouraged to draw forex from authorised dealers to avoid the levy of TCS, which otherwise is not intended to apply to such current account transactions," Thingna said.

Taxmann, DGM, Naveen Wadhwa said it should be noted that the TCS is not your tax expense but a sort of advance payment of tax to the government, for which one can claim a refund by filing a return of income.

However, you would not get the interest from the date of TCS but from 1st April of next year till the date of payment.

The interest is paid at 6 per cent per annum if the refund is more than 10 per cent of your tax liability, Wadhwa added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How new rules for overseas credit card use affects you
How new rules for overseas credit card use affects you
IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks
IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
PIX: RR keep playoff hopes alive with win over PBKS
PIX: RR keep playoff hopes alive with win over PBKS
Aryan's name dropped from complaint: Sameer to HC
Aryan's name dropped from complaint: Sameer to HC
'Gaekwad has given Indian cricket everything'
'Gaekwad has given Indian cricket everything'
China to skip G20 meet in Srinagar, calls J-K disputed
China to skip G20 meet in Srinagar, calls J-K disputed

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Remittances decline 23% sequentially to $2.1 bn in Feb

Remittances decline 23% sequentially to $2.1 bn in Feb

'FICCI is focusing on start-ups'

'FICCI is focusing on start-ups'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances