Nibe shoots for the stars with satellite constellation

Nibe Space (NSPL), a subsidiary of Nibe, announced its vision to establish India’s first multi-sensor, all-weather, high-revisit Earth observation satellite constellation.

Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Giulia Segreti/Reuters

Aiming to strengthen India’s self-reliance in the strategically crucial defence-space sector, NSPL signed memoranda of agreement with Indian and global partners, including Larsen & Toubro, Centum, AgniKul, Skyroot Aerospace, SpaceFields, SISIR Radar, CYRAN AI Solutions, and Thales Alenia Space as a technology partner.

With committed funding and strong research and development (R&D) investments, NSPL is dedicated to addressing the space-based Earth observation needs of Indian stakeholders while building the first private satellite constellation in India.

Today, India relies on a limited number of sovereign satellites and expensive foreign satellite imagery that does not meet the evolving national security needs.

To address this shortfall, NSPL is undertaking a groundbreaking initiative to establish a private, domestic all-weather low Earth observation satellite constellation, consisting of 40 satellites over the next five to six years.

This constellation will offer high-resolution imagery, high revisit times, and an end-to-end turnkey solution for national defence and strategic interests.

NSPL will offer this constellation to end users on a leased or user-definable exploitation model.

Dignitaries attending the event, including Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, highlighted the strategic importance of this venture for India’s defence and space sectors. They applauded NSPL for driving self-reliance and technological advancement.

“I am proud to see NSPL’s plans to establish India’s first multi-sensor, all-weather, high-revisit Earth observation satellite constellation and related ground stations.

"Such efforts will greatly enhance India’s capabilities in the critical defence-space sector, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Ashish Saraf, vice-president and country director, Thales.

“At Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), we have also initiated a technology fund to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in R&D activities within the space and defence sectors,” said Samir V Kamat, chairman of DRDO.

NSPL is committed to advancing India’s space-based Earth observation capabilities.

As the lead consortium partner, NSPL aims to establish India’s first multi-sensor, all-weather satellite constellation in collaboration with leading Indian and global companies, according to a company press release on Monday.

Established in 2021, the company specialises in manufacturing a wide range of critical components for the defence industry, including precision manufacturing and engineering fabrication of structures and sub-assemblies for programmes such as modular bridges, rudder blades, Pinaka launchers, and medium-range surface-to-air missile launchers.

Nibe is working towards achieving this by securing export orders, partnering with foreign original equipment manufacturers for technology transfer, and empowering Indian MSMEs and startups.