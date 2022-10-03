News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » News websites, TV channels told to refrain from carrying ads of betting sites

News websites, TV channels told to refrain from carrying ads of betting sites

Source: PTI
October 03, 2022 20:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre on Monday issued advisories to news websites, OTT platforms and private satellite channels asking them to refrain from carrying advertisements of offshore betting sites.

Ad

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

"...the private satellite television channels are strongly advised to refrain advertisements of online offshore betting platforms and/or their surrogate news websites or any such product/service depicting these platforms in a surrogate manner," the ministry of information and broadcasting advisory said.

It also warned private satellite television channels of penal action under applicable laws for violation of the advisory.

 

In a separate advisory to publishers of news and current affairs content on digital media and OTT platforms, the ministry issued a similar directive and asked them not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.

The ministry said that some online offshore betting platforms have started using news websites as surrogate products to advertise themselves.

It said that in the advertisements of the surrogate news websites operated by the online betting platforms,  the logos of the news websites were strikingly similar to the betting platform.

"The concerned betting platforms and the corresponding news websites are also not registered with any legal authority under Indian laws," the advisory said, adding that the online offshore betting platforms appear to be promoting betting and gambling under the garb of news through surrogate advertising.

The advisory said that the Department of Consumer Affairs has also informed that online betting platforms have been advertising themselves as professional sports blogs and sports news websites.

It has also provided an indicative list of online betting platforms which are using news for surrogate advertising.

The advisory said relevant laws have declared the advertisement of betting platforms an illegal activity and such ads cannot be shown on digital media or TV channels.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
14 million cyber-attacks blocked DAILY, says report
14 million cyber-attacks blocked DAILY, says report
Foreign Fund Flows Remain Weak For Banks
Foreign Fund Flows Remain Weak For Banks
The looming winter of discontent that awaits India
The looming winter of discontent that awaits India
BCCI confirms Bumrah out of T20 WC with injury
BCCI confirms Bumrah out of T20 WC with injury
Irani Trophy: Saurashtra delay inevitable vs RoI
Irani Trophy: Saurashtra delay inevitable vs RoI
Accused in cop's murder during Delhi riots held in UP
Accused in cop's murder during Delhi riots held in UP
Shinde takes swipe at Uddhav ahead of Dussehra rally
Shinde takes swipe at Uddhav ahead of Dussehra rally

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

PayU calls off $4.7 bn acquisition of BillDesk

PayU calls off $4.7 bn acquisition of BillDesk

Manufacturing activities ease marginally in Sep

Manufacturing activities ease marginally in Sep

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances