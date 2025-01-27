HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » New Sebi chief will get Rs 5.6 lakh salary per month

New Sebi chief will get Rs 5.6 lakh salary per month

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 11:58 IST

x

The government on Monday invited applications for the post of chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Sebi

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The current SEBI chairperson Madhavi Puri Buch's three-year term ends on February 28.

Buch assumed charge at the helm of Sebi on March 2, 2022.

 

In a public advertisement, the department of economic affairs under the finance ministry invited applications from candidates by February 17.

"The appointment shall be made for a maximum period of 5 years from the date of assumption of charge or till attaining the age of 65 years of the appointee, whichever is earlier," the ministry said.

The chairperson will receive a pay equivalent to a secretary to the Government of India which is Rs 562,500 per month (without house and car), the advertisement said.

The ministry also said that keeping in view the role and importance of SEBI as a regulator, the candidate should have "high integrity, eminence and reputation preferably above 50 years with more than 25 years of professional experience".

The candidate is also required to have a "shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to securities markets, or has special knowledge or experience of law, finance, economics, accountancy' which in the opinion of the central government shall be useful to the board".

"The chairman should be a person who does not and will not have any such financial or other interests as are likely to affect prejudicially his function as the chairman," the advertisement added.

The government will appoint the SEBI chairperson on the recommendation of the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC).

The committee is also free to recommend any other person also who has not applied for the post on the basis of merit, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Burmans vs Gaekwad: Who will manage to acquire REL?
Burmans vs Gaekwad: Who will manage to acquire REL?
Budget 2025: What Nirmalaji Needs To Fix
Budget 2025: What Nirmalaji Needs To Fix
What Direction Will The Budget Take?
What Direction Will The Budget Take?
Top 5 Mutual Funds Deadlift Rs 11 Trn
Top 5 Mutual Funds Deadlift Rs 11 Trn
Is there a path for automobiles beyond diesel engines?
Is there a path for automobiles beyond diesel engines?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Green Tomato Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

5 Yummilicious, Mineral-Rich Banana Recipes

webstory image 3

The Reigning King of Hard Courts

VIDEOS

High-Tech kitchen at Mahakumbh serves one lakh devotees daily4:34

High-Tech kitchen at Mahakumbh serves one lakh devotees...

IND vs ENG: Team India arrives in Rajkot for 3rd T203:36

IND vs ENG: Team India arrives in Rajkot for 3rd T20

Must-watch moments: 76th R-Day celebrations showcased India's unity, strength and heritage3:32

Must-watch moments: 76th R-Day celebrations showcased...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD