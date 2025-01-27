Top 5 Mutual Funds Deadlift Rs 11 Trillion

AUM heavyweights SBI, HDFC and ICICI Pru flex muscle, adding Rs 2 trillion+ each.

Mutual fund houses saw robust asset growth in the third quarter, with the industry's assets under management (AUM) expanding nearly 40 per cent year-on-year.

Key players like SBI, ICICI Prudential, and HDFC played a pivotal role in this AUM growth, each boosting their average AUM by over Rs 2 trillion during the year.

Collectively, the top five fund houses saw their assets swell by Rs 11 trillion, representing more than half of the MF industry's total AUM growth of Rs 19.4 trillion.

Among the 20 largest fund houses, Quant and Motilal Oswal reported the highest percentage gains in AUM, with increases of 138 per cent and 127 per cent, respectively.

The latest quarterly AUM data shows that MFs together managed Rs 68.6 trillion during the quarter ending December 2024.

In the same quarter the previous year, the average AUM was Rs 49.2 trillion, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

AUM growth is influenced by two main factors: Market performance and net inflows.

The mark-to-market impact on AUM has become more pronounced as the share of equity and hybrid MF schemes has risen. Active equity funds alone had an AUM of Rs 30 trillion in November 2024.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com