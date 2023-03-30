News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » New Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 to be unveiled on Friday

New Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 to be unveiled on Friday

Source: PTI
March 30, 2023 19:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India will unveil its much-awaited new Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 on Friday, with a view to boost exports amid slowing global trade.

Export

Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will announce the foreign trade policy, according to the ministry.

The current foreign trade policy (2015-20) is in force till March 31, 2022.

The term of the previous five year policy had ended in March 2020.

 

However, it has been extended repeatedly in wake of Covid outbreak and resulting lockdowns.

The last extension was given in September 2022 till March 31, 2023.

Goyal will announce the foreign trade policy which is expected to outline the vision statement for taking India's goods and services exports to $2 trillion by 2030.

The country is likely to end this fiscal year with total exports of $760 billion as against $676 billion in 2021-22.

India's trade has been hit by supply chain disruptions and slowdown in global trade amidst ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Sources said the new policy is likely to incorporate WTO-compliant export promotion measures.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Goyal said that amidst all the economic challenges faced by many countries, India is the bright spot, which almost everybody recognises and respects.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
4 reasons why Zomato is a great buy at current levels
4 reasons why Zomato is a great buy at current levels
Should you invest in life insurance stocks?
Should you invest in life insurance stocks?
Why Are Milk Prices So High?
Why Are Milk Prices So High?
IPL2023: Opportunity for Bharat to showcase his talent
IPL2023: Opportunity for Bharat to showcase his talent
SC rejects Purohit's discharge plea in Malegaon case
SC rejects Purohit's discharge plea in Malegaon case
IPL 2023: Bhuvi to captain SRH in opener
IPL 2023: Bhuvi to captain SRH in opener
13 police vehicles torched in mob clash in Aurangabad
13 police vehicles torched in mob clash in Aurangabad

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'

'SIP Inflows Remained Robust'

'Growth Rate May Come Down To 3-4%'

'Growth Rate May Come Down To 3-4%'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances