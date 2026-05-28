Netrasemi's Indigenous AI Chipset A2000 Nears Commercial Launch

Indian start-up Netrasemi's A2000 AI chipset is set for commercial production, promising advancements in smart vision and real-time video analytics for edge AI platforms.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Netrasemi's A2000 AI chipset achieves silicon bringup, paving the way for commercial production.

The A2000 system on chip (SoC) will enable smart vision and real-time video analytics for edge AI applications.

Netrasemi's chip is fabricated using TSMC's 12nm technology.

The A2000 is designed for use in surveillance, robotics, and industrial automation.

Netrasemi has received Rs 125 crore in funding, including support from Zoho and the government's DLI programme.

Indigenous semiconductor start-up Netrasemi flagship AI chipset, A2000, has achieved silicon bringup and getting ready for commercial production this year, the company said on Thursday.

Backed by Zoho and supported by the government's design-linked incentive (DLI) programme, the A2000 system on chip (SoC) will facilitate smart vision and real-time video analytics capabilities enabling on-device AI for smart cameras and edge AI platforms.

Netrasemi A2000: Key Features and Applications

"Netrasemi has announced the launch of its flagship AI system on chip A2000. The chip has now achieves successful silicon Bringup and getting ready for commercial production," the company said in a statement.

A system on chip integrates multiple functions on a semiconductor, which generally includes circuits for data processing and storage function.

A chip design achieves final close with tape-out process and it is then sent to wafer fabrication plant for sample production. The physical sample of the chip then goes through silicon bringup process, which is validating all its functions as envisaged at the time of design. The commercial production of the chip is initiated only after it successfully achieves silicon bringup.

Potential Use Cases for the A2000 Chipset

Use cases for A2000 include surveillance through drones and CCTVs, robotics, intelligent video gateways and industrial automation.

The chip fabricated at Taiwan's TSMC 12 nano-meter technology node. The chip size smaller than the chip that is initially planned to be produced in India at Tata Electronics semiconductor facility at Dholera in Gujarat.

Netrasemi's Vision for Edge AI

"Our SoCs go beyond conventional AI and ML integration by combining proprietary hardware acceleration IPs with domain-specific optimisations tailored for high-performance, real-time edge AI. The architecture is designed specifically for compact, power- and cost-sensitive edge devices. We are currently working with several leading OEMs to facilitate early sample evaluations, co-development, and advanced R&D initiatives," Netrasemi Co-founder and CEO Jyothis Indirabhai said.

Netrasemi has raised Rs 125 crore in total funding to date from its marquee investors, including Zoho and Unicorn India Ventures. The company was one of the first four start-ups selected for Rs 15 crore DLI support in 2023 by Meity.