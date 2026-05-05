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Home  » Business » Netradyne Buys Moove To Boost European Operations

Netradyne Buys Moove To Boost European Operations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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May 05, 2026 20:28 IST

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Netradyne's acquisition of Moove Connected Mobility signals a major expansion into the European fleet management sector, promising advanced AI-powered solutions for businesses across the continent.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Netradyne acquires Moove Connected Mobility to expand its presence in the European fleet management market.
  • The acquisition will establish Netradyne Europe as a central hub for sales, customer engagement, and market development.
  • Netradyne aims to accelerate growth in Europe while maintaining close proximity to customers and regulators.
  • The combined organisation will offer a unified, AI-powered fleet platform across North America, Europe, and Asia.

AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions Netradyne on Tuesday announced the acquisition of European fleet intelligence and connected mobility company Moove Connected Mobility for an undisclosed sum.

Netradyne Europe: A New Hub

Following the acquisition, Moove will become part of Netradyne Europe, serving as a central operating hub for regional sales, customer engagement, partnerships, and market development, the company said in a statement.

 

The combined organisation will allow Netradyne to accelerate growth in Europe while maintaining close proximity to customers, regulators, and ecosystem partners, it said, adding this acquisition represents a significant milestone in Netradyne's global expansion and underscores the company's long-term commitment to Europe as a core strategic region.

Leadership and Global Reach

"By bringing together Moove's local expertise and relationships with Netradyne's AI platform, we are uniquely positioned to support European fleets at scale while staying deeply anchored in the region," said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Netradyne.

The acquisition also strengthens Netradyne's ability to support global customers seeking a unified, AI-powered fleet platform across North America, Europe, and Asia, it said.

Jeroen Bruinooge, former CEO of Moove Connected Mobility, will assume the role of senior vice president and general manager for Europe at Netradyne, it added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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