News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Nearly Rs 41,000 crore unspent in govt's Rs 1.97 trillion PLI scheme

Nearly Rs 41,000 crore unspent in govt's Rs 1.97 trillion PLI scheme

By Shreya Nandi
February 12, 2024 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Of the Rs 1.97 trillion that the government intends to spend on all 14 production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, around Rs 41,000 crore remains unutilised as of now, according to a senior government official.

PLI

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

This means that 80 per cent of the total allocated amount, or Rs 1.56 trillion, will be used to pay incentives to companies eligible to claim benefits over the next few years.

The unutilised amount/savings result from undersubscription, lukewarm responses in the case of schemes such as textile, as well as a reduction in the allocation of schemes.

 

In some cases, beneficiaries' claims have also been rejected by government agencies as companies were unable to fulfil relevant criteria, resulting in lower-than-expected utilisation of the scheme.

For instance, in 2020, the announced financial outlay for automotive and automotive components was Rs 57,042 crore, reduced by more than 50 per cent to Rs 25,938 crore when notifying the scheme in 2021.

Top government officials believed that such high funds for the sector were not needed.

By December 2021, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) estimated that total savings for the government under the PLI scheme had been Rs 11,484 crore, owing to a rejig in allocation among various PLI schemes.

However, the savings can be utilised or reallocated to any other government department in need of funds for the PLI scheme, a provision made while designing the scheme.

New PLI schemes

Over the past year, several government departments have pushed for introducing more PLI schemes, although top government officials believe that new schemes should be rolled out after assessing the efficacy of the existing scheme.

DPIIT has also recommended an outlay of Rs 3,489 crore for a PLI scheme on toys and Rs 2,600 crore for the leather and footwear sector. Government officials have clarified that the scheme is not yet approved by the Union Cabinet in both cases.

Hence, the token provision has only been made for 2024-25.

"An entity availing of benefits under any other PLI scheme of the Government of India shall not be eligible for the same product,” according to the Interim Budget document.

In a post-Budget interview last week, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Business Standard that not only DPIIT, but different departments have sought different PLI schemes, and many are under consideration.

“They will see which scheme will be useful and will be in the country’s best interest,” Goyal had said.

The Rs 1.97 trillion worth PLI scheme was launched in 2020-21 to make India a manufacturing powerhouse, improve the cost competitiveness of locally produced goods, create employment opportunities, curb cheap imports, and boost exports.

The scheme has been launched for 14 sectors, including smartphone, drone, telecommunications, textile, automotive, consumer durables, and pharmaceutical, among others.

Factors at work

  • Unutilised amount as of 2023-24: Rs 41,000 crore
  • Unutilised amount as of 2021-22: Rs 11,484 crore
  • Unutilised amounts are a result of undersubscription, lukewarm response in the case of schemes, such as textile, reduction in the allocation in schemes, rejection of claims
  • Unutilised amount/savings can be used to launch more production-linked incentive schemes in the future if needed
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Shreya Nandi
Source: source
 
Print this article
Govt nearly doubles PLI share of 5 key industries
Govt nearly doubles PLI share of 5 key industries
Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?
Is There Time For A Reset For Paytm?
'I have no sympathy for Byju's'
'I have no sympathy for Byju's'
881 Million Indians Are Phone Addicts!
881 Million Indians Are Phone Addicts!
Want To See Nushrratt's Tattoo?
Want To See Nushrratt's Tattoo?
When An Old Friend Dies...
When An Old Friend Dies...
Super Bowl PIX: Chiefs champs, Taylor Swift rejoices
Super Bowl PIX: Chiefs champs, Taylor Swift rejoices

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

GOOD News! No Drug Price Hike In 2024

GOOD News! No Drug Price Hike In 2024

'Global investors want to pay premium for India story'

'Global investors want to pay premium for India story'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances