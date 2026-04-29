MSMEs flag 'ambiguity' in labour ministry's wage calculation rules

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India are raising significant concerns over the labour ministry's latest clarifications on labour codes, arguing that new guidelines on wage calculation create ambiguity and operational challenges for businesses.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points MSMEs are concerned about the labour ministry's FAQs on labour codes, stating they create ambiguity in wage calculation and implementation.

The India SME Forum argues that including employer contributions like PF and statutory bonus in the 50 per cent wage threshold is inconsistent with the law.

MSMEs highlight an inconsistency where PF contributions are included in wage calculation, but ESI contributions are excluded, despite both being statutory payments.

The inclusion of variable components like overtime and statutory bonus in the 50 per cent threshold could lead to complex, frequent recalculations.

The forum suggests the 50 per cent rule should apply only to fixed, employee-facing allowances to simplify calculations and prevent salary restructuring.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have raised concerns over the labour ministry’s latest clarifications on labour codes, saying they create ambiguity in wage calculation and implementation.

The India SME Forum said in a representation to the ministry that the March 16 FAQs have led to interpretational and operational challenges for employers and need reconsideration.

Wage Calculation Ambiguity

The FAQs state that employer contributions such as provident fund (PF), pension and statutory bonus should be included in the 50 per cent wage threshold, with any excess added back to wages.

The forum said this is inconsistent with the law, which refers only to payments made directly to employees.

Since PF and pension contributions are paid into statutory funds and not to employees, they should be excluded from the calculation, the MSME body said.

It also flagged an inconsistency: While PF contributions are included, similar employer-side payments such as Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) contributions are excluded.

Both are payments made by employers to statutory funds and should be treated similarly, the forum said.

Challenges with Variable Components

Another concern is the inclusion of variable components such as overtime and statutory bonus in the 50 per cent threshold.

These are not fixed elements of salary and depend on factors such as extra hours worked or company performance.

Their inclusion could lead to frequent changes in wage calculations and make payroll systems difficult to manage, the forum said.

The representation added that including wage-linked components such as PF, overtime and bonus creates a cycle of repeated recalculations, as any change in wages alters these components, which in turn affects the wage base.

Where multiple such components are involved, payroll computation becomes significantly more complex, requiring iterative calculations for each employee in every pay cycle.

Proposed Solutions and Broader Reforms

To address these issues, the forum suggested that the 50 per cent rule should apply only to fixed, employee-facing allowances such as house rent allowance, conveyance and commission.

This, it said, would keep the rule simple while preventing companies from structuring salaries to reduce the wage base.

Beyond wage calculations, MSMEs have also sought broader ease-of-doing-business measures, including simplified compliance requirements, rationalised rules for fixed-term employment, and a blanket exemption for small firms with turnover up to Rs 10 crore and around 100 workers.

The forum also proposed a unified Employer Identification Number (EIN) to streamline registrations and reduce duplication across systems, saying these steps would support smoother implementation of labour codes while maintaining worker protections.