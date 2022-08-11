News
Rediff.com  » Business » Monsoon may see a brief lull in already-deficient states

Monsoon may see a brief lull in already-deficient states

By Sanjeeb Mukherjee
August 11, 2022 16:46 IST
After becoming active over the rice-growing Indo-Gangetic plains, the southwest monsoon might witness weak phase for the next 3-4 days over the already rain-deficient region.

Monsoon

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

So far, the main deficit states are Uttar Pradesh (-42 per cent), Bihar (-36 per cent), Jharkhand (-48 per cent), and West Bengal (-24 per cent).

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, rains in west UP, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Jharkhand are expected to be weak in the next 3-4 days before again picking pace.

 

The IMD too, in its latest weather update, said that subdued rainfall is likely to continue over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and northeastern states during next three days.

This could further derail sowing of paddy whose acreage has already fallen 13 per cent as compared to the same period last year as on August 5.

This could impact the final yields as well.

However, over the central states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, there could be another spell of strong rains in the next 3-4 days.

This could inundate the sown crop fields

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
