Which Country Produces The Most Milk?

Which Country Produces The Most Milk?

By REDIFF MONEY
January 07, 2026
January 07, 2026 11:44 IST

Milk is produced in abundance in India, the United States, Russia and a few other countries which drove global cow milk production this year and in previous years.

India's massive 211.7 million tonnes and smaller yet significant outputs from the top few milk-producing countries are keeping the world's glasses full, according to Statista.

milk

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stockcake

1. India

In 2024, India solidified its position as the globe's largest producer of cow milk, churning out an impressive 211.7 million metric tonnes.

We use milk in prodigious quantities for sweets, yoghurt, paneer, chaas, butter, masala milk, lassi, in spite of 66 per cent lactose intolerance (according to a ScienceDirect research paper)

milk

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

2. European Union (EU-27)

A far away second is the European Union, its 27 nations collectively producing 150.17 million metric tonnes of cow milk each year.

Nations like Germany, France and the Netherlands lead the charge, balancing high-tech dairy farms with centuries-old traditions.

milk

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

3. United States

America is home to around 9 million dairy cows, which together generate over 102.45 million metric tonnes of milk each year.

Remarkably, the average milk yield per cow surpasses 10,000 kg annually, states US Centre For Dairy Excellence.

milkPhotograph: Kind courtesy Canva

4. China

Some 41.63 million metric tonnes of cow milk are milked every year in China. While traditionally a country of black tea and soy milk products, China's dairy consumption is rising fast.

milk

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

5. Russia

In 2024, Russia produced around 34.07 million metric tonnes of raw milk, marking a modest rise from the previous year. Milk is used for making sour cream, kefir, tvorag (a kind of cheese) and butter.

milk

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

6. Brazil

Brazil's annual cow milk production hit 27.99 million metric tonnes, largely in states like Minas Gerais and Paraná.

Brazilians use plenty of milk in their daily lives for coffee, yoghurt, cheese, cereal.

milk

Photograph: Kind courtesy Canva

7. New Zealand

A country always famous for its rich milk products made from New Zealand cows that graze in its rolling green hills. NZ produces 21.64 million metric tonnes cow milk each year.

REDIFF MONEY
