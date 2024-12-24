News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Modi's Budget agenda: Jobs, farm productivity, funds for infr

Modi's Budget agenda: Jobs, farm productivity, funds for infr

Source: PTI
December 24, 2024 23:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Job creation, improving farm productivity, and mobilising public funds for infrastructure development were some of the issues that figured during the interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and economists ahead of the 2025-26 Union Budget.

Narendra Modi with FM, economists

Photograph: ANI Photo

The prime minister on Tuesday met eminent economists and sectoral experts at NITI Aayog to hear their views and suggestions for the upcoming Budget.

 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on February 1, 2025.

According to an official statement, the prime minister emphasised that Viksit Bharat can be achieved through a fundamental change in mindset, which is focused towards making India developed by 2047.

The participants shared their views on several issues, including navigating challenges posed by global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, strategies to enhance employment particularly among the youth, and create sustainable job opportunities across sectors.

Suggestions were also made on aligning education and training programmes with the evolving needs of the job market, enhancing agricultural productivity and creating sustainable rural employment opportunities, attracting private investment and mobilising public funds for infrastructure projects to boost economic growth.

Suggestions were also made for promoting financial inclusion and boosting exports and attracting foreign investment, as per the statement.

Renowned economists and analysts present at the interaction included Surjit S Bhalla, Ashok Gulati, Sudipto Mundle, Dharmakirti Joshi, Janmejaya Sinha, Madan Sabnavis, Amita Batra, Ridham Desai, Chetan Ghate, Bharat Ramaswami, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Siddhartha Sanyal, Laveesh Bhandari, Rajani Sinha, Keshab Das, Pritam Banerjee, Rahul Bajoria, Nikhil Gupta, and Shashwat Alok, the statement added.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of worries around deceleration of economic growth.

The Indian economy grew 6.7 per cent in the June quarter and 5.4 per cent in the July-September period.

Recently, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) lowered India's economic growth forecast to 6.5 per cent for the current financial year from its earlier estimate of 7 per cent due to lower-than-expected growth in private investment and housing demand.

The multilateral development bank has also lowered India's growth forecast for the 2025-26 financial year.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India also significantly lowered the growth projection for the current fiscal year to 6.6 per cent from 7.2 per cent earlier.

Next year's Budget will also be watched for any pre-emptive measures the government might take in response to a possible hike in US tariffs after US President-elect Donald Trump last week said India charges a lot of tariff and threatened to impose reciprocal tax.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nirmalaji May Set Fiscal Deficit At 4.4%
Nirmalaji May Set Fiscal Deficit At 4.4%
Why Modi Prefers Babus At RBI Helm
Why Modi Prefers Babus At RBI Helm
Honda-Nissan Merger: What About India?
Honda-Nissan Merger: What About India?
PKL: UP Yoddhas seal third spot with win over Bulls
PKL: UP Yoddhas seal third spot with win over Bulls
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
J-K: 5 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
Look forward to defending our title at home: Rizwan
Look forward to defending our title at home: Rizwan
Ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla appointed Manipur guv
Ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla appointed Manipur guv

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
What You Need To Know About Cyber Fraud
What You Need To Know About Cyber Fraud
Small Town India Falls In Love With MFs
Small Town India Falls In Love With MFs

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances