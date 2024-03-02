News
Rediff.com  » Business » Modi unveils projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal

Modi unveils projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal

Source: PTI
March 02, 2024 11:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in West Bengal on Saturday.

Narendra Modi

Photograph: ANI Photo

The prime minister unveiled the projects at an official function in Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

Addressing the programme, he said these initiatives were aimed at making West Bengal a developed state.

 

"These projects will provide momentum to West Bengal's economic growth and create job opportunities," he added.

The PM laid the foundation stone of Damodar Valley Corporation's Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station Phase II (2x660 mw), located in the Purulia district.

He inaugurated the flue gas desulfurisation (FGD) system at Mejia Thermal Power Station, developed at Rs 650 crore.

He also inaugurated the four-laning of the 100-km-long Farakka-Raiganj section of NH-12, built at Rs 1,986 crore.

The PM dedicated to the nation four rail projects worth more than Rs 940 crore in the state.

These are the doubling of the Damodar-Mohishila line, the third line between Rampurhat and Murarai, the doubling of Bazarsau-Azimganj rail line and a new line connecting Azimganj and Murshidabad, an official statement said.

Governor CV Ananda Bose was among those present at the programme.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
