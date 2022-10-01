News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress

Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress

Source: ANI
October 01, 2022 11:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launched 5G services.

The 5G telecom services seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system.

The three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated one use case each in front of the prime minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

 

The various use cases that will be demonstrated in front of PM in the exhibition include precision drone-based farming; high-security routers & AI based Cyber Threat Detection platforms; Automated Guided Vehicles; Ambupod - Smart Ambulance; Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality /Mix Reality in Education and Skill Development; Sewage Monitoring System; Smart-Agri Programme; Health diagnostics, among others.5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people.

It will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications.

Also, it will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, and delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars among others.

5G will help in real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, and minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Coming Soon! 5G Phones Under Rs 10,000
Coming Soon! 5G Phones Under Rs 10,000
The next telecom battle in India is about to begin
The next telecom battle in India is about to begin
Jio going with Nokia, Ericsson to roll out 5G in Oct
Jio going with Nokia, Ericsson to roll out 5G in Oct
India reports 3,805 new COVID-19 cases
India reports 3,805 new COVID-19 cases
Mouni's 'Crazy Night'
Mouni's 'Crazy Night'
'Watch who will be leaving Congress...'
'Watch who will be leaving Congress...'
Sharp Spike In Fever Cases
Sharp Spike In Fever Cases

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India's could see fastest rollout of 5G services

India's could see fastest rollout of 5G services

Over 100 mn consumers want to upgrade to 5G in India

Over 100 mn consumers want to upgrade to 5G in India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances