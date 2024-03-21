News
M&M, Adani Total Energies join hands to set up EV charging infra

M&M, Adani Total Energies join hands to set up EV charging infra

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 20:41 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has tied  up with a unit of Adani Total Gas to establish electric vehicle charging  infrastructure across the country.

EV

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

The auto major and Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

The MoU sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country, it added.

 

Moreover, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said.

With this association, electric vehicle XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers,  it added.

"This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience," M&M president - automotive division Veejay Nakra said.

In line with the commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, the company is actively onboarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles, he added.

Adani Total Gas executive director & CEO Suresh P Manglani said the collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition.

"Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions, and help India meet its climate action goals," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Check Out The MG Cyberster!
'Midcaps, Smallcaps: Exercise Caution'
Free Divestment From Finance Ministry
Recognise Arunachal Pradesh as...: US on China's claim
Geelani's grand-daughter renounces separatism
ED team at Kejriwal's residence, security beefed up
Kohli's wicket will be key at tricky Chepauk: Hayden
