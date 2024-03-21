M&M, Adani Total Energies join hands to set up EV charging infra

Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday said it has tied up with a unit of Adani Total Gas to establish electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.

The auto major and Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd (ATEL) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard.

The MoU sets a roadmap for the creation of an expansive EV charging infrastructure across the country, it added.

Moreover, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions to provide seamless access to the charging network for the customers covering discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said.

With this association, electric vehicle XUV400 customers will now have access to more than 1,100 chargers, it added.

"This alliance is a cornerstone in enhancing the EV charging infrastructure, ensuring our customers enjoy seamless access to charging network and digital integration for an unparalleled EV experience," M&M president - automotive division Veejay Nakra said.

In line with the commitment to enhance customer experience with partner network, the company is actively onboarding multiple partners to broaden the EV ecosystem, driving the adoption of electric vehicles, he added.

Adani Total Gas executive director & CEO Suresh P Manglani said the collaboration with M&M for the charging infrastructure will bolster the confidence of customers to embrace EV technology as part of the energy transition.

"Together, such steps will help reduce carbon emissions, and help India meet its climate action goals," he added.