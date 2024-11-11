Merged Air India-Vistara's 1st flight from Doha to Mumbai on Tue

The integrated entity of Air India and Vistara is scheduled to operate its first flight from Doha to Mumbai at 12.15 am on Tuesday, according to a source.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Vistara will be merged with Air India on Monday night, and from Tuesday onward, the Vistara flight code will change from 'UK' to 'AI2XXX'.

On the international segment, the first flight of the integrated entity will be AI2286 from Doha to Mumbai, scheduled to take off at 12.15 am on Tuesday.

On the domestic route, the first scheduled flight will be AI2984 from Mumbai to Delhi at 1.20 am, the source told PTI.

Both are scheduled Vistara flights that will be operated by Air India post-merger.

Meanwhile, the last flight of Vistara is scheduled to be UK115 from Delhi to Singapore, which will depart at 11.45 pm on Monday.

Both, Air India and Vistara, are part of the Tata Group.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

During the day, Vistara pilots made in-flight announcements about the merger and said passengers could continue to enjoy the familiar Vistara experience on the Air India aircraft.