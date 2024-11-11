News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Merged Air India-Vistara's 1st flight from Doha to Mumbai on Tue

Merged Air India-Vistara's 1st flight from Doha to Mumbai on Tue

Source: PTI
November 11, 2024 23:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The integrated entity of Air India and Vistara is scheduled to operate its first flight from Doha to Mumbai at 12.15 am on Tuesday, according to a source.

Air India

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Vistara will be merged with Air India on Monday night, and from Tuesday onward, the Vistara flight code will change from 'UK' to 'AI2XXX'.

 

On the international segment, the first flight of the integrated entity will be AI2286 from Doha to Mumbai, scheduled to take off at 12.15 am on Tuesday.

On the domestic route, the first scheduled flight will be AI2984 from Mumbai to Delhi at 1.20 am, the source told PTI.

Both are scheduled Vistara flights that will be operated by Air India post-merger.

Meanwhile, the last flight of Vistara is scheduled to be UK115 from Delhi to Singapore, which will depart at 11.45 pm on Monday.

Both, Air India and Vistara, are part of the Tata Group.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines.

During the day, Vistara pilots made in-flight announcements about the merger and said passengers could continue to enjoy the familiar Vistara experience on the Air India aircraft.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Are The Markets Headed For A Bubble?
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
Trump 2.0: Will Bulls Run Amok?
Trump 2.0: Govt In Wait-And-Watch Mood
Trump 2.0: Govt In Wait-And-Watch Mood
PKL: Patna Pirates roar back to winning ways
PKL: Patna Pirates roar back to winning ways
SC relief for Shivraj Singh in defamation case
SC relief for Shivraj Singh in defamation case
ATP Finals: Alcaraz given Ruud awakening with defeat
ATP Finals: Alcaraz given Ruud awakening with defeat
FCRA licence of NGOs will be scrapped if...: Govt
FCRA licence of NGOs will be scrapped if...: Govt

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
Market May Slide To 72,000 Levels
Trump's Tariff Tussle With India
Trump's Tariff Tussle With India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances