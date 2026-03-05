HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mercedes-Benz R&D India Teams Up with IIT Delhi for Joint Research

Mercedes-Benz R&D India Teams Up with IIT Delhi for Joint Research

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: March 05, 2026 19:41 IST

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India has joined forces with IIT Delhi in a five-year research partnership to drive innovation in future mobility and engineering systems, focusing on areas like electric mobility and quantum technologies.

Mercedes Benz

Photograph: Jason Lee/Reuters

Key Points

  • Mercedes-Benz R&D India and IIT Delhi have entered a five-year research agreement to foster knowledge development.
  • The partnership will concentrate on research areas crucial for the future of mobility, including quantum technologies and electric mobility.
  • The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, promoting innovation and intellectual property creation.
  • IIT Delhi seeks to advance high-quality research and generate impactful innovations for sustainable and affordable mobility solutions.
  • The initiative will focus on areas where fundamental research and applied engineering converge to address real-world challenges.

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India on Thursday said it has tied up with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi for joint research programmes, creating shared pathways for knowledge development.

The organisations have formalised this through a five-year master research agreement, strengthening efforts to bring academia and industry closer through joint research.

 

The association will focus on research areas that support the future of mobility and engineering systems, MBRDI said in a statement.

Research Focus Areas

These include quantum technologies, future materials, neuromorphic engineering, and electric mobility, where fundamental research and applied engineering intersect to create opportunities for knowledge development and intellectual property creation, it added.

"We envision a future where academia and industry are systemically partnering to realise real-world challenges and provide meaningful breakthroughs. In that context, our collaboration with IIT Delhi is a significant leap for our legacy of innovation, helping us redefine mobility faster and better," MBRDI MD and CEO Manu Saale said.

Through this initiative, the institute seeks to advance high-quality research and generate impactful innovations that enable sustainable, affordable, and future-ready mobility, said Preeti Ranjan Panda, Dean of Corporate Relations at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
