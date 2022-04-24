News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms tumble Rs 2.21 lakh cr

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms tumble Rs 2.21 lakh cr

Source: PTI
April 24, 2022 11:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together lost Rs 2,21,555.61 crore from their market valuation last week in-line with the weak trend in the broader market, with Infosys and HDFC Bank suffering the biggest hit.

Mcap

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The 30-share benchmark index, Sensex, lost 1,141.78 points or 1.95 per cent last week.

From the top-10 pack, only Reliance Industries and Adani Green Energy emerged as the gainers.

 

The market valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 68,548.8 crore to Rs 6,67,062.55 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dived Rs 60,536.97 crore to reach Rs 7,51,801.60 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation tanked Rs 30,127.49 crore to Rs 4,05,723.51 crore and that of Tata Consultancy Services plummeted by Rs 18,094.01 crore to Rs 13,21,594.47 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India declined by Rs 15,261.09 crore to Rs 4,46,587.56 crore and that of Bajaj Finance went lower by Rs 13,264.96 crore to Rs 4,30,420.83 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank dipped Rs 10,376.97 crore to Rs 5,19,362.62 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited slumped Rs 5,345.32 crore to Rs 5,00,392.45 crore.

In contrast, the market valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 1,39,357.52 crore to reach Rs 18,66,071.57 crore.

The market capitalisation of Adani Green went higher by Rs 3,698.89 crore to Rs 4,51,749.88 crore.

Meanwhile, housing finance company HDFC has been knocked out of the country's 10 most-valued companies in terms of market capitalisation following a significant decline in its share price.

During the week ended April 22, shares of the company tumbled 7.19 per cent.

On April 4, HDFC announced that it will merge operations with HDFC Bank.

Once the deal is effective, HDFC Bank will be wholly owned by public shareholders, and existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 per cent of the bank.

The shares of HDFC have tumbled nearly 18 per cent since the merger announcement.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Green Energy, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Market was being sold false narrative'
'Market was being sold false narrative'
Investment Advice: 'Buy on dips'
Investment Advice: 'Buy on dips'
A Good Time To Buy Large Caps?
A Good Time To Buy Large Caps?
The art of making luxury fashion more attainable
The art of making luxury fashion more attainable
Kohli: Golden Run To Golden Ducks
Kohli: Golden Run To Golden Ducks
India logs 2,593 Covid infections, active cases rise
India logs 2,593 Covid infections, active cases rise
Now, Nitish Receives Shah At Airport
Now, Nitish Receives Shah At Airport

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

India MUST Create Programming Languages!

India MUST Create Programming Languages!

Are Banks In Good Shape?

Are Banks In Good Shape?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances