Markets slump 1%; Sensex tumbled 821 points

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped 1 per cent each on Tuesday due to widespread selling pressure amid uninterrupted foreign fund outflows and sluggish global trends.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent to settle at 78,675.18.

During the day, it plunged 948.31 points or 1.19 per cent to 78,547.84.

Falling for the third day running, the NSE Nifty tanked 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent to 23,883.45.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, NTPC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Maruti and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,306.88 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) infused Rs 2,026.63 crore in shares, according to exchange data.

"Two strong factors have been at play in this consolidating market.

"One, the relentless selling by FIIs has been favouring the bears and pulling the market down.

"Two, the sustained buying by DIIs has been supporting the market preventing a crash in the market.

"How the market will trend in the coming days will depend on the relative strength of these two factors," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.56 per cent to $72.23 a barrel.