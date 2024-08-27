News
August 27, 2024

Markets settle almost flat in volatile trade

Source: PTI
August 27, 2024 16:45 IST
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note after a volatile session on Tuesday due to the emergence of profit-taking amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The NSE gauge, however, hit a new lifetime peak of 25,017.

After oscillating between highs and lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex eked out a marginal gain of 13.65 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 81,711.76 - its sixth consecutive session of rise.

 

During the day, it hit a high of 81,919.11 and a low of 81,600.51.

The NSE Nifty ended almost flat, up 7.15 points or 0.03 per cent, at 25,017.75 -- its ninth straight session of gains.

On the Sensex chart, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers.

Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel, Titan, NTPC and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory, while Seoul and Shanghai ended lower.

"There are both headwinds and tailwinds for the market now.

"Headwinds are coming from the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"Brent crude has shot up above $81.

"The strongest tailwind comes from the expected rate cuts by the Fed which will spill over to other central banks, including the RBI," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 483.36 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.84 per cent to $80.75 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
