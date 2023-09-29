News
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets rebound on firm global trends

Markets rebound on firm global trends

Source: PTI
Last updated on: September 29, 2023 16:49 IST
Benchmark Sensex rose by 320 points while Nifty closed above the 19,600 mark on Friday after value-buying in metal, financial and energy stocks aided by positive trends in the US and European markets.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 320.09 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 65,828.41.

During the day, it jumped 643.33 points or 0.98 per cent to 66,151.65.

 

The Nifty advanced 114.75 points or 0.59 per cent to end at 19,638.30.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC climbed over 3 per cent emerging as the biggest gainer. Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank were the other major gainers.

Power Grid, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo ended lower. Markets were closed in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taiwan and Seoul.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.49 per cent to $95.28 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,364.22 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Moneywiz Live!

