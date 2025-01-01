HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Markets rebound on buying in blue-chips

Markets rebound on buying in blue-chips

Source: PTI
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2025 16:24 IST

x

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty started the New Year on a high note with the key indices closing higher in a see-saw trade on Wednesday on buying in blue-chip stocks.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Snapping its two-day falling streak, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 368.40 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 78,507.41 on the first trading session of 2025.

 

During the day, it surged 617.48 points or 0.79 per cent to 78,756.49.

The NSE Nifty climbed 98.10 points or 0.41 per cent to 23,742.90.

Among Sensex shares, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank advanced.

Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Zomato, HCL Tech, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,645.22 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.88 per cent to $74.64 a barrel.

In the entire 2024, the Sensex jumped 5,898.75 points or 8.16 per cent, and the Nifty surged 1,913.4 points or 8.80 per cent.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Air India will increase its global coverage: CEO
Air India will increase its global coverage: CEO
Liquidity deficit in banking system crosses Rs 2 trn
Liquidity deficit in banking system crosses Rs 2 trn
IT Cos: Will AI, Like Y2K, Be Gamechanger?
IT Cos: Will AI, Like Y2K, Be Gamechanger?
Events that shaped Indian businesses in 2024
Events that shaped Indian businesses in 2024
'RBI has a tough balancing act to do'
'RBI has a tough balancing act to do'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Cycle Your Way To A Fresh Start: 5 Morning Benefits

webstory image 2

5 Collagen-Rich Foods Needed For Radiant Hair, Skin

webstory image 3

New UPI Rules: Important Changes From January 1, 2025

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025 in Haridwar0:32

Devotees take holy dip in Har Ki Pauri on New Year 2025...

Lakhs of devotees throng Puri Jagannath temple on New Year's day1:52

Lakhs of devotees throng Puri Jagannath temple on New...

10 year old Jashvi recites Mahishasura Mardini Stotram under 6 min 59 sec honored with IBR Achiever Award8:17

10 year old Jashvi recites Mahishasura Mardini Stotram...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD