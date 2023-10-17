Markets rebound after three days; Sensex ends up 261 points

Equity benchmark indices bounced back on Tuesday after three days of fall amid recovery in global markets and buying in HDFC Bank post its quarterly earnings.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 261.16 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 66,428.09.

During the day, it jumped 392.89 points or 0.59 per cent to 66,559.82.

The Nifty gained 79.75 points or 0.40 per cent to 19,811.50.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

HDFC Bank ended nearly 1 per cent up after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,811 crore for the September quarter, its maiden quarterly earnings announcement after merging parent HDFC with itself.

Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.48 per cent to $90.08 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 593.66 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.