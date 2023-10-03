News
Markets fall on unabated foreign fund outflows

Markets fall on unabated foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI
October 03, 2023 16:58 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and sluggish Asian market cues.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Fall in index majors HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also dragged the benchmark indices lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 316.31 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 65,512.10.

During the day, it fell 483.82 points or 0.73 per cent to 65,344.59.

 

The Nifty fell 109.55 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 19,528.75.

Among the Sensex firms, Maruti, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among the gainers.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower while Shanghai ended in the green.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.07 per cent to $90.73 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,685.70 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) turned net sellers and pulled out over Rs 14,767 crore from the Indian equities in September, primarily due to dollar appreciation, steady rise in the US bond yields, and a spike in crude oil prices.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
10 Largecaps Stocks To Lead Bulls Charge
PSU Disinvestment: Modi Missing The Bus
'Hard To Ignore India As Investment Opportunity'
BJP MP Pragya Thakur gets emotional in court
No big deal losing to my role model Jyothi: Aditi
Bihar grants 10 pc EWS quota day after caste survey
Dhoni's Look Is STUNNING!
