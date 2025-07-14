HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Markets fall on selling in IT shares, foreign fund outflows

Markets fall on selling in IT shares, foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 14, 2025 16:34 IST

x

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday, extending the losing run to the fourth day amid selling in IT shares and foreign fund outflows.

Broker

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 247.01 points or 0.30 per cent to settle at 82,253.46.

During the day, it fell 490.09 points or 0.59 per cent to 82,010.38 but recovered some of the losses towards the close.

 

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled lower by 67.55 points or 0.27 per cent to 25,082.30.

Sensex has dropped nearly 1,460 points or 1.75 per cent and Nifty by 440 points or 1.73 per cent in the four days of fall since July 9.

Among Sensex firms, Asian Paints fell the most by 1.58 per cent. Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

However, Eternal, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and ITC were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,104.22 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

The broader indices, however, outperformed the benchmark, with midcap and smallcap indices gaining between 0.71 per cent and 1.04 per cent.

"Consolidation continued in the domestic market as the tariff headlines and a subdued start to the earnings season are influencing investors to be more sensitive with valuation trading at 3 yrs high level,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said.

However, stock-specific action continues with sector-wise pick-up in healthcare, realty, consumer & discretionary, while IT remains the laggard due to the risk of earnings downgrades in FY26, Nair added.

An Indian commerce ministry team has reached Washington for another round of talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), which will begin on Monday, an official said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in the positive territory while Japan's Nikkei 225 index ended lower.Wholesale price inflation (WPI) turned negative after a gap of 19 months, declining 0.13 per cent in June as deflation widened in food articles and fuel, along with softening in manufactured product costs, government data showed on Monday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.99 per cent to $71.06 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'High equality ranking for India masks deeper gaps'
'High equality ranking for India masks deeper gaps'
Real estate slow to embrace tech as expenses mount
Real estate slow to embrace tech as expenses mount
The Visionary Who Transformed HLL Forever
The Visionary Who Transformed HLL Forever
Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843 cr in escrow account
Jane Street deposits Rs 4,843 cr in escrow account
Wholesale prices fall 0.13% in June to 20-mth low
Wholesale prices fall 0.13% in June to 20-mth low

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Classic Madan Mohan Songs

webstory image 2

World Mac 'N' Cheese Day: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Is Just 7.8mm Slim

VIDEOS

Drone visuals show devotees flood Varanasi's Ganga Ghats on Shraavan's first Monday3:47

Drone visuals show devotees flood Varanasi's Ganga Ghats...

EAM Jaishankar plants pomegranate sapling at Indian Embassy in Beijing1:05

EAM Jaishankar plants pomegranate sapling at Indian...

360deg view, AI, ultra-clear footage: Railways to install CCTV in all coaches 2:42

360deg view, AI, ultra-clear footage: Railways to install...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD