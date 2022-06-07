Markets fall for 3rd day; Sensex tumbles 568 points

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Dr Reddy's, Larsen & Toubro, HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, TCS and Nestle were the biggest laggards.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Benchmark indices declined for the third day running on Tuesday, with the Sensex tumbling 567.98 points amid weak global markets and continuous foreign funds outflow.

Investors were risk averse ahead of the RBI's policy decision on Wednesday, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 567.98 points or 1.02 per cent to settle at 55,107.34.

During the day, it dived 792.91 points or 1.42 per cent to 54,882.41.

The broader NSE Nifty fell by 153.20 points or 0.92 per cent to end at 16,416.35.

In contrast, NTPC, Maruti, M&M and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Hong Kong and Seoul finished lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai ended with marginal gains.

Stock markets in the US had ended with gains on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.26 per cent to $119.2 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,397.65 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.