News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » I-T portal marred with another glitch; Infosys directed to fix issue

I-T portal marred with another glitch; Infosys directed to fix issue

Source: PTI
June 07, 2022 14:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said software services provider Infosys has been directed to look into the issue relating to malfunction of search option on the e-filing portal.

I-T portal

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

After many users complained of issues while accessing the I-T portal and reported that it was hacked on Tuesday, which also happens to be the first launch anniversary of the portal, the department said Infosys is resolving the issue on priority.

“Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice.

 

"The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. @Infosys has been directed to look into it & @Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority,” the I-T department tweeted.

The finance ministry officials also assured that there has been no data breach on the portal.

Incidentally, Tuesday is the first anniversary of the launch of new Income Tax portal.

In the past year, the portal functioning was marred on several occasions which prompted the government to extend due date of filing tax returns and related forms for all taxpayers.

The new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in, launched on June 7, 2021, had a bumpy start since the beginning with taxpayers and professionals reporting glitches and difficulties in its functioning.

Infosys was in 2019 given the contract to develop the portal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will TCS Enter The Metaverse?
Will TCS Enter The Metaverse?
'Volatility to remain higher than usual'
'Volatility to remain higher than usual'
'Growth will be driven by investments'
'Growth will be driven by investments'
Hijab row resurfaces in K'taka college, 23 suspended
Hijab row resurfaces in K'taka college, 23 suspended
HDFC Bank hikes lending rates; 2nd hike in two months
HDFC Bank hikes lending rates; 2nd hike in two months
Key lessons for investors from stock mkt's bear phase
Key lessons for investors from stock mkt's bear phase
'You need violence to shake things up'
'You need violence to shake things up'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Taken An SBI Loan, But Not Repaid It?

Taken An SBI Loan, But Not Repaid It?

'Important to assess investment options'

'Important to assess investment options'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances