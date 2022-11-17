News
Markets fall amid weak global equities; Sensex ends down 230 points

Markets fall amid weak global equities; Sensex ends down 230 points

Source: PTI
November 17, 2022 16:11 IST
Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday in line with weak global market trends.

BSE

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,750.60.

During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54 per cent to 61,643.27.

 

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,343.90.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.46 per cent lower at $92.43 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 386.06 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Source: PTI
 
