News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets end flat in volatile trade

Markets end flat in volatile trade

Source: PTI
May 09, 2023 16:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices ended flat on Tuesday, paring their intra-day gains, as investors resorted to profit-taking after the recent upsurge amid weak trends in global equities.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Even after trading with gains for most part of the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex failed to hold on to the momentum and skidded 2.92 points to settle at 61,761.33 due to fag-end volatility.

During the day, it hit a high of 62,027.51 and a low of 61,654.94.

 

The NSE Nifty ended marginally up by 1.55 points or 0.01 per cent at 18,265.95.

Among the Sensex firms, ITC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major laggards.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Asian Paints, Wipro, HDFC and Maruti were among the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower, while Tokyo settled in the green.

European markets were trading in the negative territory.

The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 2,123.76 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.88 per cent to $76.33 per barrel.

Fitch on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook, on robust growth and resilient external finances, but said weak public finances remain a challenge.

The BSE benchmark had rallied 709.96 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 61,764.25 on Monday.

The Nifty had climbed 195.40 points or 1.08 per cent to end at 18,264.40.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
P&W story: From giving wings to India to Go First woes
P&W story: From giving wings to India to Go First woes
Cars With The Highest Waiting Period
Cars With The Highest Waiting Period
'Markets have growth potential in medium to long term'
'Markets have growth potential in medium to long term'
How Will Older Voters Affect Karnataka Result?
How Will Older Voters Affect Karnataka Result?
Boxers Deepak, Nishant dominate; move into quarters
Boxers Deepak, Nishant dominate; move into quarters
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad HC
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad HC
Adani group to prepay $130 million debt
Adani group to prepay $130 million debt

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Air India gives more time to pilots to accept new pay

Air India gives more time to pilots to accept new pay

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances