Rediff.com  » Business » Markets end down; Sensex dips 16 points

Markets end down; Sensex dips 16 points

Source: PTI
November 07, 2023 17:15 IST
Equity benchmark indices snapped three days of rally to settle marginally lower on Tuesday amid weak trends in Asian and European markets along with unabated foreign fund outflows.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 16.29 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 64,942.40.

During the day, it declined 320.59 points or 0.49 per cent to 64,638.10.

 

The Nifty slipped 5.05 points or 0.03 per cent to 19,406.70.

Among the Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, NTPC, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the negative territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.12 per cent to $83.37 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 549.37 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Stock Picks: 10 Value Bets For Rich Payoffs
Why IT Firms Pause Salary Hikes
'Lacklustre Market Is Good Time To Invest'
Pokaran: Math chief takes on Muslim religious leader
Ready For Alia-Kareena's Koffee Dhamaka?
Rashmika's deepfake: Govt issues advisory to...
Byju's in talks with buyers to sell Epic for $450 mn
