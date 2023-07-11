News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Markets climb on firm global trends, foreign fund inflows

Markets climb on firm global trends, foreign fund inflows

Source: PTI
July 11, 2023 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices rallied on Tuesday tracking a positive trend in the global markets and unabated foreign fund inflows.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Buying in index major Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC also helped markets extend their previous day's gain.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 273.67 points or 0.42 per cent to settle at 65,617.84.

During the day, it rallied 526.42 points or 0.80 per cent to 65,870.59.

The NSE Nifty climbed 83.50 points or 0.43 per cent to end at 19,439.40.

 

From the Sensex pack, Sun Pharma, Maruti, Tata Motors, ITC, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, Asian Paints, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and Reliance Industries were the major gainers.

Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggard from the 30-share pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly in the green.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Monday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying momentum as they bought equities worth Rs 588.48 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to $77.83 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark gained 63.72 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 65,344.17 on Monday.

The Nifty advanced 24.10 points or 0.12 per cent to end at 19,355.90.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Credila Success Story
The Credila Success Story
Byju, Think Of Byju's Like A Business!
Byju, Think Of Byju's Like A Business!
Amazon@10 goes from 100 product launches to 45,000
Amazon@10 goes from 100 product launches to 45,000
Deepti's heroics lead India to thrilling win vs B'desh
Deepti's heroics lead India to thrilling win vs B'desh
Recipe: Healthy Alu Beet Roti
Recipe: Healthy Alu Beet Roti
Govt's plan to let ED share info with GSTN irks states
Govt's plan to let ED share info with GSTN irks states
SC holds 3rd extension of ED director as illegal
SC holds 3rd extension of ED director as illegal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Growth is fragile'

'Growth is fragile'

Air India, IndiGo Vs Emirates, Etihad Etc...

Air India, IndiGo Vs Emirates, Etihad Etc...

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances