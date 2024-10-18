News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Markets bounce back; Sensex climbs 218 points

Markets bounce back; Sensex climbs 218 points

Source: PTI
October 18, 2024 17:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Friday after three days of fall, led by heavy buying in bank stocks and firm global market trends.

Markets

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Recovering from its early lows, the BSE Sensex climbed 218.14 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 81,224.75.

During the day, it jumped 384.54 points or 0.47 per cent to 81,391.15.

The NSE Nifty ended 104.20 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 24,854.05.

 

Also, buying by domestic institutional investors supported market recovery.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Axis Bank jumped nearly 6 per cent after the company's consolidated net profit for the September quarter rose by 19.29 per cent to Rs 7,401.26 crore.

ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, NTPC, JSW Steel, State Bank of India and Adani Ports were the other big gainers.

Among the blue-chip pack, Infosys tanked over 4 per cent after its second quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

India's second-largest IT services exporter on Thursday reported a near 5 per cent rise in its second quarter net profit and raised revenue guidance for the year on broad-based recovery in demand particularly from its key financial industry clients.

Asian Paints, Nestle, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the other big laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,421.40 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. DIIs, however, bought equities worth Rs 4,979.83 crore.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled sharply higher while Seoul ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.07 per cent to $74.40 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania
High Time India Resists Real Estate Mania
Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?
Did You Know About Tatas' China Link?
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
India Inc Biggies Plan To Invest $800 Bn
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Review
Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Review
Virat Kohli Enters 9,000 Club
Virat Kohli Enters 9,000 Club
Norris-Verstappen battle heats up as Texas beckons
Norris-Verstappen battle heats up as Texas beckons
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat
'Worse than Baba Siddique': Salman gets fresh threat

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'

'Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Inspires Investors'

'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'

'Humility, Clarity Were Ratan's...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances