Marico Q2 net down 0.7%

The consolidated net profit of Marico, the maker of Parachute coconut oil, declined 0.7 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 (Q2FY26).

Photograph: Courtesy, Matico

Its India business volume grew 7 per cent in the quarter, and the company said the momentum is going to sustain in the second half of the financial year (H2FY26).

Marico’s revenue rose 30.7 per cent to Rs 3,482 crore as it witnessed steady demand trends in Q2FY26.

“We witnessed steady demand trends in India during the quarter, except for the transitionary disruption in trade channels ahead of the implementation of new goods and services tax (GST) rates in the month of September.

The India business revenue stood at Rs 2,667 crore, up 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), aided by price hikes in core portfolios in response to sharp inflation in key input costs,” the company said in its release.

The company’s PBIDT (profit before interest, depreciation, and taxes) was up 0.8 per cent to Rs 609 crore in the quarter under review. Its international business maintained its growth trajectory, with 20 per cent constant currency growth.

Parachute Rigids (blue-bottled coconut oil) posted a volume decline of 3 per cent amid headwinds posed by unprecedented hyperinflation in copra prices.

After normalising for ml-age reductions, the brand was flattish in volume terms, the release said. Ml-age means reduction in quantity in millilitres.

Its value-added hair oils grew 16 per cent in value terms, and Saffola Edible Oils saw a flattish quarter in volumes.

In its outlook, the company said it expects consumer sentiment to gradually improve on the back of easing inflation, healthy crop outlook, and policy stimulus.

Marico added that it will continue to focus on driving differential growth in its urban-centric and premium portfolios through organised retail and e-commerce channels.

In its international business, the company aims to maintain double-digit constant currency growth momentum over the medium term.

Commenting on the results, Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of Marico, said: “Our performance in the first half of the financial year reflects the institutionalised resilience of our operating model amid tough inflationary conditions.

"We have sustained healthy volume-led growth in the India business coupled with market share and penetration gains across key portfolios.”

“The core franchises have been stable despite steep input cost headwinds while the new businesses continue to advance towards strategic aspirations.

"The international business has delivered stellar growth, reinforcing the breadth and balance of our portfolio.

"We expect to maintain healthy volume and revenue growth momentum in the quarters ahead, with profit growth gaining traction as margin pressures gradually abate,” he added.