L&T bags contract for bullet train project

L&T on Thursday said its construction arm has won a large contract for the bullet train project.

L&T Construction has bagged the project from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

"The railways business of L&T Construction has secured a·contract from NHSRCL to construct 116 route km of High-Speed ballastless track works for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project," the company said in a statement.

Upon completion, this slab track system will enable trains to travel at a speed of up to 320 kilometers per hour.

A ballastless track or slab track is a type of railway track infrastructure in which the traditional elastic combination of ties/sleepers and ballast is replaced by a rigid construction of concrete or asphalt.

The scope of work includes design, supply, construction and testing and commissioning track works on a design-build lump sum price basis for the double line high speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat.

As per the company, a contract valued at Rs 2,500-5,000 crore is a large order.

Japanese Shinkansen track technology will be adopted in this project.

At present, the company is executing various ballastless track projects in multiple metro projects in India and overseas.