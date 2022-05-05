News
L&T bags contract for bullet train project

L&T bags contract for bullet train project

Source: PTI
May 05, 2022 23:45 IST
L&T on Thursday said its construction arm has won a large contract for the bullet train project.

Bullet train

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

L&T Construction has bagged the project from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

"The railways business of L&T Construction has secured a·contract from NHSRCL to construct 116 route km of High-Speed ballastless track works for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project," the company said in a statement.

 

Upon completion, this slab track system will enable trains to travel at a speed of up to 320 kilometers per hour.

A ballastless track or slab track is a type of railway track infrastructure in which the traditional elastic combination of ties/sleepers and ballast is replaced by a rigid construction of concrete or asphalt.

The scope of work includes design, supply, construction and testing and commissioning track works on a design-build lump sum price basis for the double line high speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat.

As per the company, a contract valued at Rs 2,500-5,000 crore is a large order.

Japanese Shinkansen track technology will be adopted in this project.

At present, the company is executing various ballastless track projects in multiple metro projects in India and overseas.

Source: PTI
 
