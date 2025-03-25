HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2025 with 35 amendments

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2025 with 35 amendments

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 25, 2025 16:57 IST

x

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill 2025, along with 35 government amendments, including one that abolishes a 6 per cent digital tax on online advertisements.

Lok Sabha

Photograph: ANI Photo

With the passage of the Finance Bill 2025, the Lok Sabha completed its part of the Budgetary approval process. The Upper House, Rajya Sabha, will now consider the Bill.

After the Rajya Sabha approves the Bill, the Budget process for 2025-26 will be complete.

 

The Union Budget 2025-26 envisages a total expenditure of Rs 50.65 lakh crore, an increase of 7.4 per cent over the current fiscal.

The total capital expenditure proposed for the next fiscal is Rs 11.22 lakh crore and an effective capital expenditure of Rs 15.48 lakh crore.

It proposes a gross tax revenue collection of Rs 42.70 lakh crore and a gross borrowing of Rs 14.01 lakh crore.

According to Budget documents, Rs 5,41,850.21 crore has been earmarked for Centrally Sponsored Schemes for the financial year starting April 1, 2025.

This compares with Rs 4,15,356.25 crore for the current financial year.

For central sector schemes, Rs 16.29 lakh crore have been earmarked for FY26 compared to Rs 15.13 lakh crore for 2024-25.

Budget estimates of expenditure for 2025-26 have increased due to several reasons, including a rise in payment of interest on market loans, treasury bills, external loans, small savings and provident funds; higher requirements of Armed Forces, including capital expenditure; and more provisions for employment generation scheme.

Total resources being transferred to states, including devolution of states' share, grants/loans and releases under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, in Budget 2025-26 are Rs 25,01,284 crore, a rise of Rs 4,91,668 crore over the actuals of 2023-24.

The fiscal deficit for FY26 is projected at 4.4 per cent against 4.8 per cent in the current fiscal.

The GDP for FY2025-26 is estimated at Rs 3,56,97,923 crore, which is 10.1 per cent over the Revised Estimates for FY2024-25 of Rs 3,24,11,406 crore released by the National Statistical Office(NSO).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

10 Stocks That Soared While Market Sank
10 Stocks That Soared While Market Sank
Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!
Single Tax-Return Rule May Return!
The Magnificent 7: FPIs' Wild Ride In Selloff
The Magnificent 7: FPIs' Wild Ride In Selloff
India Ramps Up Gold Reserves...
India Ramps Up Gold Reserves...
Foxconn Chief's Ride May Bring Good News For TN
Foxconn Chief's Ride May Bring Good News For TN

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Take Care Of Your Eyes! 9 Steps

webstory image 2

How Much Actors Pay For Rented Homes

webstory image 3

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

VIDEOS

Kalyan Banerjee calls Shivraj Chouhan 'dalal'4:34

Kalyan Banerjee calls Shivraj Chouhan 'dalal'

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range4:21

BRO constructs road in Pir Panjal mountain range

Hamas launches big missile attack in Israel2:04

Hamas launches big missile attack in Israel

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD