News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2 trn, on back of advance tax outflows

Liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2 trn, on back of advance tax outflows

By Anjali Kumari
December 20, 2023 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Funds raised by banks through certificates of deposit in December clocked the highest in the financial year 2023-24 as liquidity remained tight in the system with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) infusing Rs 2.01 trillion on Monday, the highest in the current financial year.

Liquidity

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to more than Rs 2 trillion on Monday on the back of advance tax outflows, market participants said.

Around Rs 4 trillion worth of outflows are expected because of advanced tax and goods and services tax (GST) payments in December.

 

Liquidity has remained largely in deficit mode in the current quarter.

Tight liquidity led banks to rush for raising funds through certificates of deposit.

December witnessed CD issuances worth Rs 83,870 crore as of Monday, which is the highest in the current financial year, according to data from the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).

CD issuances in December were the highest in eight months after March.

CDs are short-term debt instruments used by banks to raise funds.

Market participants expect the liquidity deficit to narrow by the end of the month.

“The liquidity should neutralise from here, and the market expects that the RBI might infuse liquidity through more variable rate repo (VRR) auctions,” said Ajay Manglunia, managing director and head (institutional fixed income) at JM Financial.

On Friday, the RBI conducted a VRR auction after six months.

Against the notified amount of Rs 1 trillion, the central bank received bids worth Rs 2.7 trillion at the seven-day variable rate repo (VRR) auction.

Banks borrowed the amount at a weighted average rate of 6.63 per cent.

Before this, the last time the central bank conducted a VRR auction was on June 19.

Significant demand was also fueled by elevated call rates and tri-party repo (Treps) rates in the market, dealers said.

Market participants anticipate a mitigation of liquidity strain through factors such as the reversal of variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) and government spending.

“We have GST outflow lined up, it might widen further before normalising on the back of government spending at the end of the month,” a dealer at a primary dealership said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Anjali Kumari
Source: source
 
Print this article
Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!
Bitcoin Beats Equities, Gold In 2023!
'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'
'2024 poll will be major event for midcaps, smallcaps'
Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans
Talent Crunch Affects Bank's Cybersecurity Plans
IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD
IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD
US court disqualifies Trump from 2024 US presidency
US court disqualifies Trump from 2024 US presidency
Kharge's 'ek akela' dig at Modi over MPs' suspension
Kharge's 'ek akela' dig at Modi over MPs' suspension
This Shahrukh Khan is 'big fan' of David Miller
This Shahrukh Khan is 'big fan' of David Miller

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Nirmalji Goes Cautious On Fiscal Deficit Target

Nirmalji Goes Cautious On Fiscal Deficit Target

Why RBI Governor Bats Like Dravid

Why RBI Governor Bats Like Dravid

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances