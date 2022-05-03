News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » LIC's $2.7-billion IPO set to be the fifth-biggest globally in CY22

LIC's $2.7-billion IPO set to be the fifth-biggest globally in CY22

By Samie Modak & Sundar Sethuraman
May 03, 2022 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

LIC’s $2.7-billion initial public offering (IPO) shall be the fifth-biggest globally in CY22.

South Korean EV battery maker LG Energy Solution holds the record for the year’s largest IPO at $10.8 billion, while Chinese mobile communications provider China Mobile IPO, which raised $8.6 billion, comes second.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA’s) $6.1-billion IPO in March is currently the third biggest public offering for the year, followed by China National Offshore Oil Corporation’s (CNOOC’s) IPO; the firm had raised $5.1 billion by issuing shares in Mainland China after delisting from the American bourses.

 

LIC’s IPO is coming at a time when the global deal pipeline has slowed.

During the first quarter of 2022, the number of IPOs globally dropped by nearly 40 per cent year-on-year, while volumes have nearly halved to $54 billion.

Most top deals this year — except DEWA and LIC —were announced last year. Given the slump in momentum, LIC’s 10 investment banks have taken a cautious approach, slashing the deal size to $2.7 billion (Rs 21,000 crore), from an estimated $8 billion (Rs 60,000 crore) earlier.

Experts say LIC’s earlier IPO size would have tested the depth of India’s capital market.

The lowered size, they say, won’t be as big a test of appetite.

“Though the markets are volatile, there is enough liquidity in the Indian markets for a large issue like LIC to get enough subscriptions.

"If one looks at demand for some issues in the recent past, total amount committed is more or equivalent to the issue size of LIC.

"Moreover, LIC itself has made changes to the issue size.

"So, we cannot say this is a test of the depth of the Indian markets.

"The Indian markets have enough liquidity to absorb such issues,” said Venkatraghavan S, head of equity capital markets and MD, Equirus.

“As the past two years have shown, there is enough and more liquidity available for good quality issuances at attractive valuations.

"$2.7 billion or Rs 21,000 crore is not a huge amount in the context of where the Indian market is today,” said Pranav Haldea, MD, PRIME Database.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Samie Modak & Sundar Sethuraman in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
4 unique features of LIC IPO
4 unique features of LIC IPO
LIC may end up becoming India's most valuable company
LIC may end up becoming India's most valuable company
6.48 crore policyholders keen to buy LIC IPO
6.48 crore policyholders keen to buy LIC IPO
Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video triggers war of words
Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video triggers war of words
Adani Wilmar buys Kohinoor rice, other brands
Adani Wilmar buys Kohinoor rice, other brands
LIC raises Rs 5,627 cr from anchor investors
LIC raises Rs 5,627 cr from anchor investors
PIX: After 2 yrs, Eid prayers offered in mosques
PIX: After 2 yrs, Eid prayers offered in mosques

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

LIC to list on stock exchanges on May 17

LIC to list on stock exchanges on May 17

'Decision to sell LIC is more political than economic'

'Decision to sell LIC is more political than economic'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances