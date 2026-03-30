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LIC Offices Open on Tuesday Following Irdai Advisory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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March 30, 2026 22:20 IST

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LIC offices will remain open for extended hours to better serve customers, while CoinDCX invests in cybersecurity and PayNearby introduces UPI QR cash withdrawals, enhancing financial accessibility and security in India.

Key Points

  • LIC offices will remain open on Tuesday to serve customers, following Irdai's advisory.
  • CoinDCX is investing ₹100 crore to enhance cybersecurity infrastructure in India, including real-time fraud intelligence and law enforcement training.
  • PayNearby introduces UPI QR-based cash withdrawals at retail stores, eliminating the need for debit cards or Aadhaar authentication.
  • PayNearby partners with IndusInd Bank to enable UPI QR cash withdrawals.

LIC on Monday declared that its offices across zones and divisions will remain open during normal working hours on Tuesday.

The move is for customer convenience as per the advisory issued by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), an official statement said.

 

CoinDCX Invests in Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Days after its founders faced arrest due to a fraud committed by an impersonator, CoinDCX on Monday committed to invest ₹100 crore for building cybersafety infrastructure in the country.

This will include making fraud intelligence available in real time to law enforcement and financial platforms, a WhatsApp helpline for all Indians and training efforts for law enforcement agencies, as per a statement.

PayNearby Enables UPI QR Cash Withdrawals

PayNearby on Monday announced a service to help customers withdraw cash using UPI QR at nearby retail stores, without the need for a debit card or Aadhaar authentication.

Customers can use their smartphone to scan UPI QR code at the local retail store, enter the amount, authenticate the transaction, and receive cash instantly, the company said, adding that it is working in partnership with IndusInd Bank for the initiative.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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