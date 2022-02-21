News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » LIC Housing or IDBI has to stop home loan biz by Nov 2023

LIC Housing or IDBI has to stop home loan biz by Nov 2023

By Subrata Panda & Manojit Saha
February 21, 2022 12:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

With Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) becoming a parent company of both IDBI Bank and LIC Housing Finance, either of the subsidiaries will have to wind down its home loan business in the next 20 months, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) condition while approving the insurance behemoth’s takeover of the erstwhile public sector lender.

Home loan

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

In its approval letter dated November 2, 2018, for the acquisition of additional shares by LIC in IDBI Bank, the banking regulator said either of LIC’s associates would have to cease its housing finance business within five years of the date of the approval letter.

 

Housing finance will be conducted only by one entity, the insurer said, in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO).

The five-year period will end in November 2023.

“The impact of complying with this requirement of the RBI may have an adverse effect on our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows,” LIC said in the DRHP.

IDBI Bank became a subsidiary of LIC with effect from January 21, 2019.

The insurer owns 51 per cent in the bank and 45.24 per cent in LIC Housing Finance.

According to RBI norms, two entities of the same group cannot do a particular business.

As on December 31, 2021, IDBI Bank’s home loan portfolio was Rs 45,617 crore and LIC Housing Finance’s outstanding loan book was at Rs 2.43 trillion.

After acquiring a 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, the insurer infused another Rs 4,743 crore into it in October 2019.

The bank had raised another Rs 1,435 crore in December 2020 by way of qualified institutional placement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Subrata Panda & Manojit Saha in Mumbai
Source: source
 
Print this article
How Gen Z Is Changing Investing Game
How Gen Z Is Changing Investing Game
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
'Introduce another slab to tax the super-rich'
Market Bloodbath: Advice For Investors
Market Bloodbath: Advice For Investors
Raveena Gets Nostalgic!
Raveena Gets Nostalgic!
How chess became prodigy Praggnanandhaa's calling
How chess became prodigy Praggnanandhaa's calling
My Son Praggnanandhaa Who Stunned Magnus Carlsen
My Son Praggnanandhaa Who Stunned Magnus Carlsen
Sensex tumbles 383 pts on Russia-Ukraine tensions
Sensex tumbles 383 pts on Russia-Ukraine tensions

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'

'Investment not gathering momentum will be big risk'

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

'Government is selling people's trust in LIC'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances