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How Krutrim Became India's First AI Unicorn

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
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May 05, 2026 09:03 IST

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India's first AI unicorn, Krutrim, has strategically repositioned itself as a leading AI Cloud Services provider, achieving profitability and significant market traction.

Key Points

  • Krutrim, India's first AI unicorn, reports its first annual net profit in FY26 after repositioning as an AI Cloud Services provider.
  • The company's strategic realignment involved focusing on building and scaling its core AI cloud services stack, leading to a full-stack cloud service built entirely in-house.
  • Krutrim's AI cloud platform supports complex, real-time workloads across various sectors, including mobility, manufacturing, and customer operations.
  • The company is now financially self-sustaining and experiencing increasing adoption among large enterprise customers.
  • Krutrim is positioned to deepen its enterprise cloud footprint amid growing demand for sovereign, India-built AI cloud services.

Krutrim, India's first AI unicorn, has repositioned the company as a focused domestic AI Cloud Services provider, while announcing encouraging financial figures for FY26.

The company reported revenues of approximately Rs 300 crore in FY26, a threefold increase over FY25, and its first annual net profit, with a profit after tax margin of over 10 per cent. This marks an important milestone in Krutrim's evolution toward a sustainable, infrastructure-led business model.

 

Krutrim's Strategic Business Realignment

The repositioning follows a business realignment undertaken in late 2025, which involved a deliberate reallocation of capital and talent, including a pause on chip design initiatives to concentrate the company's resources on building and scaling its core AI cloud services stack.

The result is a full-stack cloud service built entirely in-house, deployed at large scale without external dependencies. Krutrim's platform reflects a high degree of vertical integration across the cloud stack, enabling optimized performance, cost efficiency, and greater control for AI and enterprise workloads.

Growth in AI Cloud Services

Krutrim is among the limited players in India operating a full-stack, domestically built AI cloud services at production scale, supporting complex, real-time workloads across sectors such as mobility, manufacturing, and customer operations.

The pivot has yielded a structurally different business. Krutrim is now financially self-sustaining, with no immediate requirement for external funding, including from its founder. The first net profit reflects not just revenue growth but a disciplined operating model built around AI cloud services.

Market Traction and Enterprise Adoption

A Krutrim spokesperson said," The company has reached an important milestone of being profitable, self-funded, and gaining market traction. Our AI cloud is built for Indian enterprises, by Indian engineers. The external client momentum we are seeing validates the depth of our platform.

The repositioning has begun generating external market traction.

Krutrim is seeing increasing adoption with over 25 large enterprise customers, including leading telecom service providers, top financial institutions, consumer internet platforms, AI and deep-tech companies, healthcare, logistics platforms, and digital-first enterprises, a cross-sector roster that reflects the platform's applicability beyond the Ola Group.

Krutrim's GPU compute capacity is witnessing strong external demand, with a majority of capacity already committed to external enterprise workloads.

With its infrastructure built domestically and a self-funding operating model now in place, Krutrim is positioned to deepen its enterprise cloud footprint amid growing demand for sovereign, India-built AI cloud services.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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