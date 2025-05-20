HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Key infra sectors' growth slows to 8-month low of 0.5% in April

Key infra sectors' growth slows to 8-month low of 0.5% in April

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 20, 2025 19:30 IST

x

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to an eight-month low of 0.5 per cent in April due to contraction in the production of crude oil, refinery products and fertiliser.

Infra

Photograph: Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters

According to official data released on Tuesday, these eight sectors -- coal, crude oil, refinery products, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity and fertiliser -- expanded by 6.9 per cent in April 2024.

 

In March this year, output of these sectors grew by 4.6 per cent.

During the month under review, production of crude oil, refinery products and fertiliser recorded a negative growth.

The previous low growth rate was recorded in August 2024, when these sectors expanded by (-) 1.5 per cent.

The growth rate in the production of coal, natural gas, steel, and electricity moderated to 3.5 per cent, 0.4 per cent, 3 per cent, and one per cent, respectively, in April 2025.

However, cement production rose by 6.7 per cent in April this year as against 0.2 per cent in the same month last year.

Commenting on the data, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA Ltd, said the performance of the core sector "deteriorated significantly" in April.

"Based on the tepid rise in the core sector and the performance of the other available high frequency indicators, ICRA expects the IIP (index of industrial production) growth to moderate sharply to about 1 per cent in April," she said.

The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the IIP, which measures overall industrial growth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cautious state-run banks expect 11-13% credit growth
Cautious state-run banks expect 11-13% credit growth
Big Four rejig IBC verticals with fewer cases filed
Big Four rejig IBC verticals with fewer cases filed
Pakistan's Economy On Tenterhooks
Pakistan's Economy On Tenterhooks
'Investors Prefer A Staggered Approach'
'Investors Prefer A Staggered Approach'
Can AI Improve Customer Service At PSBs?
Can AI Improve Customer Service At PSBs?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gold, Bananas... World's Most Unique Vending Machines

webstory image 2

Mango-Walnut Chicken Sandwich: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched With 200 MP Camera

VIDEOS

Ananya Panday shines in casual look1:00

Ananya Panday shines in casual look

Heavy rain in Guwahati makes the weather pleasant1:00

Heavy rain in Guwahati makes the weather pleasant

Indian Air Force declares combat readiness in new Video1:12

Indian Air Force declares combat readiness in new Video

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD