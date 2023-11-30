News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Key infra industries' growth up 12.1% in October

Key infra industries' growth up 12.1% in October

Source: PTI
November 30, 2023 20:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The output of eight key infrastructure sectors jumped by 12.1 per cent in October 2023 against 0.7 per cent expansion in the year-ago period on account of a sharp uptick in production of coal, steel, cement and electricity, according to the official data released on Thursday.

Coal

Photograph: ANI Photo

These numbers assume significance as the eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

 

Growth was primarily driven by a low base effect and double-digit growth in four sectors -- coal, steel, cement and electricity.

Infrastructure sectors grew by 9.2 per cent in September.

The output growth of eight sectors was at 8.6 per cent in April-October 2023-24 against 8.4 per cent in the year-ago period.

Coal output rose by 18.4 per cent while steel production jumped 11 per cent during the month under review as against 3.8 per cent and 5.8 per cent in October 2022 respectively.

Cement production grew by 17.1 per cent against a 4.2 per cent contraction in the year-ago period.

Electricity generation rose by 20.3 per cent in October 2023 against 1.2 per cent in the same month last year.

Output of crude oil and natural gas increased by 1.3 per cent and 9.9 per cent in October this year respectively as against a negative growth of 2.2 per cent and 4.2 per cent in October 2022 respectively.

Refinery products production stood at 4.2 per cent in October this year as against (-) 3.1 per cent in October 2022.

Fertiliser production growth stood at 5.3 per cent in October this year as against 5.4 per cent in October 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Largecaps appear attractive'
'Largecaps appear attractive'
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
Why RBI Is Worried About Personal Loans
Can Sensex Hit 86,000 in 2024?
Can Sensex Hit 86,000 in 2024?
PIX: Famous faces at polling booths in Telangana
PIX: Famous faces at polling booths in Telangana
T'gana sees 64% polling till 5 pm, no major violence
T'gana sees 64% polling till 5 pm, no major violence
Grounded airline Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona resigns
Grounded airline Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona resigns
MPs need govt nod for foreign hospitality: RS norms
MPs need govt nod for foreign hospitality: RS norms

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Want To Buy A Car? Juicy Offers Coming!

Want To Buy A Car? Juicy Offers Coming!

'Markets may experience turbulence'

'Markets may experience turbulence'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances