Rediff.com  » Business » JSW to develop 900 MW hydel, rolling mill projects in Bengal

JSW to develop 900 MW hydel, rolling mill projects in Bengal

Source: PTI
April 20, 2022 20:27 IST
The JSW Group has expressed interest to develop a 900 MW pumped storage hydel power project and a state of the art rolling shop for steel in West Bengal, company chairman Sajjan Jindal said on Wednesday.

Sajjan Jindal

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

He announced the projects while addressing the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, organised by the state government, in Kolkata.

"We are keenly pursuing a 900 MW hydro pumped storage project.

 

"This will bring clean energy to the state and we hope to receive this prestigious project through a nomination from the state government," Jindal said.

He had shown interest to set up a pumped storage energy project in West Bengal in 2019.

The West Bengal government has decided to develop the third pumped storage power plant at Bandhunala project in Purulia in PPP model.

"Furthermore, we are exploring the investment of a world-class roll shop in Kolkata that will cater to the steel industry," Jindal said.

JSW had commissioned a green-field cement grinding unit near Salboni.

The production capacity of 2.4 million tonne per annum will be increased to 3.6 mtpa.

This capacity addition is in line with the company's commitment to strengthen its presence in eastern India.

The company has plans to set up a paint manufacturing facility at Salboni later.

