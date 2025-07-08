HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund raises over Rs 17,800 crore via maiden NFO

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund raises over Rs 17,800 crore via maiden NFO

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
July 08, 2025 00:13 IST

JioBlackRock Asset Management Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and BlackRock, on Monday announced closure of its maiden New Fund Offer (NFO), recording a total investment of Rs 17,800 crore ($2.1 billion).

NFO

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The fund was mobilised from three cash/debt mutual fund schemes -- JioBlackRock Overnight Fund, JioBlackRock Liquid Fund and JioBlackRock Money Market Fund.

 

The three-day NFO, which was launched on June 30, 2025, attracted investments from over 90 institutional investors, reflecting confidence in JioBlackRock Asset Management's value proposition that combines data-driven investing and a digital-first approach, the fund house said in a statement.

The cash/debt mutual fund schemes also recorded an overwhelming response from retail investors, with over 67,000 individuals investing in these funds during the offer period.

The NFO, which closed on July 2, 2025 was one of the largest in India's cash/debt fund segment, placing JioBlackRock Asset Management among the top 15 asset management companies by debt assets under management in the country, out of 47 fund houses, it said.

These first funds offered by JioBlackRock Asset Management provide a broad range of investors choice to manage different elements of cash and short-term allocations, and put cash to work for meeting differing liquidity, risk and return objectives, it said.

Short duration debt and money market mutual funds are a solution for investors looking to get yield by holding lower-volatility and short-term funds, without locking into a long-term commitment and providing clients with the flexibility to meet their liquidity needs.

They serve as tools for investment portfolio builders, corporate treasuries and retail investors alike, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
