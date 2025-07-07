HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Automobile retail sales up 5% in June; PVs, two-wheelers see growth

Automobile retail sales up 5% in June; PVs, two-wheelers see growth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 18:17 IST

x

Automobile retail sales in India rose around 5 per cent year-on-year in June with all vehicle segments, including passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, witnessing growth, Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) said on Monday.

Traffic

Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Overall automobile registrations last month stood at 20,03,873 units, up 4.84 per cent as compared with 19,11,354 units in June 2024.

Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 2,97,722 units last month as against 290,593 units in the year-ago period.

 

"Heavy rains and tight market liquidity weighed on footfall and conversion, even as elevated incentive schemes and fresh bookings lent selective support," FADA president C S Vigneshwar said in a statement.

Some dealers indicated that certain PV OEMs have introduced compulsory billing procedures such as automatic wholesale debits -- to meet volume targets; inventory consequently stands at around 55 days, he added.

June thus painted a picture of modest but steadfast passenger vehicle performance amid varied market cues, Vigneshwar stated.

Two-wheeler retails rose 5 per cent year-on-year to 14,46,387 units in June.

"While festival and marriage-season demand provided a boost, financing constraints and intermittent variant shortages moderated sales," Vigneshwar said.

Several dealers cited compulsory billing and forced stock lifts -- often via auto-debit wholesales -- leading to mandated high days of inventory aligned with festival-season targets, he added.

Commercial vehicle (CV) registrations went up 7 per cent to 73,367 units in June.

Last month sales reflected a resilient CV segment adeptly navigating cost pressures and a softening economy, Vigneshwar stated.

"Early-month deliveries buoyed volumes before monsoon-induced slowdowns and constrained liquidity dampened enquiries and conversions," he added.

Members pointed to the impact of new CV taxation and mandatory air-conditioned cabins, which have elevated ownership costs, alongside muted infrastructure demand, he said.

Three-wheeler retails increased 7 per cent to 1,00,625 units while tractor registrations rose 9 per cent to 77,214 units last month.

In the April-June period, overall retail sales increased 5 per cent year-on-year to 65,42,586 units as compared with 62,39,877 units in same period last fiscal year.

PV sales rose 3 per cent year-on-year to 9,71,477 units.

Similarly, two-wheeler registrations increased 5 per cent year-on-year to 47,99,948 units.

CV and three-wheeler retail sales rose 1 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, in the April-June period.

Tractor registrations rose 6 per cent year-on-year to 2,10,174 units in the first quarter.

On business outlook in the near term, FADA stated that above-normal monsoon forecast at over 106 per cent of the LPA in July, with regional variances should bolster rural demand even as heavy-to-very-heavy precipitation zones introduce logistical complexities.

Early kharif sowing, up 11 per cent year-on-year to 262.15 lakh hectares, underlines stronger farm incomes and augurs well for two-wheeler uptake in the hinterlands, it added.

However, evolving geopolitical tensions and potential spill-over from US tariff measures warrant vigilant supply-chain management and could temper consumer sentiment, FADA stated.

Also, challenges in securing rare-earth materials have stalled component production, further constraining supply and retail volumes, it added.

Against this mixed backdrop, FADA adopts a stance of cautious optimism -- leveraging rural demand drivers and government capex while remaining agile to navigate monsoon-related disruptions, supply constraints and liquidity pressures, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Can IBBI's part-resolution rewire insolvency rules?
Can IBBI's part-resolution rewire insolvency rules?
Growth to remain muted for IT services firms in Q1
Growth to remain muted for IT services firms in Q1
SBI@70: Who Says The Elephant Can't Dance?
SBI@70: Who Says The Elephant Can't Dance?
How Jane Street Made Rs 36,500 Crore
How Jane Street Made Rs 36,500 Crore
US: India Draws Red Lines Around Farm Commodities
US: India Draws Red Lines Around Farm Commodities

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Fabulous Homegrown Indian Chocolate Bars

webstory image 2

10 Memorable Dilip Kumar Songs

webstory image 3

5 Simple Yoga Exercises To Prevent Eye Strain

VIDEOS

'Where were your warriors': Ex-commando slams Raj Thackeray amid Marathi row1:45

'Where were your warriors': Ex-commando slams Raj...

BJP MP's 'patak patak ke maarenge' dare after Raj Thackeray's remark2:13

BJP MP's 'patak patak ke maarenge' dare after Raj...

Watch the amazing view of Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple!2:38

Watch the amazing view of Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple!

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD