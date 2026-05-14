Akash Ambani named MD of Jio Platforms for 5 years ahead of anticipated IPO

Jio Platforms, a leading digital services company, has officially appointed Akash Ambani as its managing director for a five-year term, effective from April 9, 2026, as it gears up for a significant Initial Public Offering (IPO) expected by mid-year.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Akash Ambani has been appointed as the managing director of Jio Platforms for a five-year period, effective April 9, 2026.

The appointment comes as Jio Platforms is expected to file draft papers for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by the end of May or in June.

Ambani previously served on the board of Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) since October 2014 and was elevated to Chairman of RJIL in June 2022.

Under his leadership, Reliance Jio Infocomm achieved over 100 million subscribers within six months of its 2016 launch.

Jio Platforms reported a profit of over Rs 30,000 crore and revenue of Rs 1.46 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2026.

Digital services company Jio Platforms has appointed Akash Ambani as managing director of the company ahead of its initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing.

Anticipated IPO and Leadership Role

Jio Platforms is expected to file draft papers for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) by the end of May or in June. "Akash M Ambani...appointed as managing director of the company, for a period of 5 years with effect from April 9, 2026," the filing dated May 7 said.

Akash Ambani's Track Record

Ambani has been on the board of Jio Platforms' telecom arm Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) since October 2014. In June 2022, he was elevated to the position of Chairman of RJIL.

During his tenure, Jio achieved the feat of crossing the 100 million subscriber mark in less than six months of its launch in 2016. The company posted profit of over Rs 30,000 crore and revenue of Rs 1.46 lakh crore for fiscal year 2026.