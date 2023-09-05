News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Jio Fin to be excluded from NSE from Sep 7

Jio Fin to be excluded from NSE from Sep 7

Source: PTI
September 05, 2023 21:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jio Financial Services Limited, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, will be excluded from various indices of NSE, including the benchmark Nifty 50, from September 7.

NSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Shares of Jio Financial got listed on the stock exchanges on August 21, after its spin-off from parent Reliance Industries.

In accordance with the index methodology, as JIOFIN has not hit price band on two consecutive trading days on September 4 and 5 at NSE, the Index Maintenance Sub Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices Ltd has decided to exclude JIOFIN from various indices effective from September 7, 2023 (close of September 6, 2023), as per a statement by NSE Indices Ltd on Tuesday.

 

"It may be noted that if JIOFIN hits the price band on September 6, the exclusion shall not be deferred further," it added.

Apart from Nifty 50, the company will be excluded from Nifty 100, Nifty 200, Nifty 500, Nifty50 Equal Weight, among others.

NSE Indices had in July announced inclusion of Jio Financial Services on account of demerger of financial services business from Reliance Industries Limited in various indices effective from July 20, 2023 (close of July 19, 2023).

NSE Indices Ltd (formerly known as India Index Services & Products Ltd. - IISL) is a subsidiary of NSE and provides a variety of indices and index-related services for capital markets.

Shares of Jio Financial ended at Rs 255.05, up 0.63 per cent on the NSE.

The stock of Jio Financial was removed from all the BSE Indices, including the benchmark Sensex, on September 1.

During the Annual General Meeting (AGM) last month, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio Financial will enter the insurance segment to offer life, general, and health insurance products.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
RBI may introduce CBDC in call money market soon
RBI may introduce CBDC in call money market soon
Zerodha's Kamath bros to invest Rs 100 cr in Nazara
Zerodha's Kamath bros to invest Rs 100 cr in Nazara
'India will be beneficiary of China plus one strategy'
'India will be beneficiary of China plus one strategy'
Plea in SC against restoration of Rahul's MP status
Plea in SC against restoration of Rahul's MP status
Murdered air hostess was not sexually assaulted: Cops
Murdered air hostess was not sexually assaulted: Cops
RBI may introduce CBDC in call money market soon
RBI may introduce CBDC in call money market soon
'Dravid couldn't read me': Muralitharan's big reveal
'Dravid couldn't read me': Muralitharan's big reveal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why M&As are likely to see a strong comeback in India

Why M&As are likely to see a strong comeback in India

Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock

Growth concerns weighing on Nykaa's stock

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances